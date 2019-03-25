The one major flaw with the equine and ungulate OV revalidation process, in my opinion, was the timing, as it was stipulated we needed to complete this training in July or August of 2018. My issue with this timing is spring and summer is often an equine vet’s busiest time of year (of course, not in all cases – any TB stud vets out there?), so I thought the course would have been better timed during the winter months. My surveyed colleagues agreed, with the overwhelming majority (93%) citing the winter months, from October to March, would be best (44% said October to December and 49% said January to March). Only 7% agreed July to September is the best time of year for them, and no one opted for April to June (AHPA and Improve International, please take note).