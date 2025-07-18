18 Jul 2025
Officials say participation in an ongoing survey can help to reduce the risk of EHV to horses which can prove fatal.
Image: Tomasz Zajda / Adobe Stock
Penny McCann, the company’s equine product manager, said: “By participating in this important survey, you can help us to find out more about current knowledge and management practices around EHV in the UK.
“Ultimately you will be helping us to reduce the potentially fatal risks to your horses.”
The survey asks respondents a series of questions relating to their horses, such as the geographic region in which they are kept, purpose of ownership, vaccination status, frequency of travel, and contact with other equines.
It also examines owner awareness about EHV, its impact, and its ability to spread, as well as seeking information on how much owners expect to pay for EHV vaccination and the factors influencing their decision to vaccinate.
Participants will also be entered into a draw to win one of 10 equine first aid kits.
The draw closes on 31 July, though officials said the survey will remain open beyond that date so as many responses can be collected as possible.