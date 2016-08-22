Epidural administration of analgesics, such as morphine, can be effective with severe hindlimb lameness and catheters can be placed in the epidural space to facilitate long-term dosing (Figure 3). However, strategies to minimise pain and reduce load bearing should look beyond drugs and include encouraging the horse to lie down by providing deep bedding, and the use of support shoes and, in some cases, slings to bear some of the horse’s weight (Figure 4).