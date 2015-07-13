Intra-articular analgesia may provide some relief in horses suffering severe joint pain and may be considered when a horse must be transported for treatment. Mepivacaine hydrochloride has a rapid onset of action and will last three hours. Bupivacaine hydrochloride has a slower onset of action, but will last up to eight hours. A combination of the two agents (for example, 2ml of each injected subcutaneously over the palmar digital nerves) will mean a rapid onset of action that will last many hours. Even when bupivacaine is used, nerve blocks will have a relatively temporary effect and some horses will show an increase in discomfort when the block wears off.