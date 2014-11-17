In the EU, horses may be destined for the human food chain and it is imperative the equine practitioner abides by this legislation. Before prescribing any medicine to a horse, the keeper must provide the passport for that animal and the veterinarian must be sure the passport provided relates to the horse being treated. Section IX of the passport should be completed as this states whether the horse is to enter the food chain. If Section IX is not signed then the default position is the horse will be entering the food chain.