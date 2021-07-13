However, despite several beneficial effects, racemic ketamine has been associated with muscular tremor and rigidity, involuntary limb movements, excitation, and ataxia in the recovery phase, which may result in a negative outcome (Muir and Sams, 1992). These negative effects may be related to ketamine and the active metabolite of ketamine, norketamine, plasma concentrations and the duration of infusion, which restricts the use of ketamine infusions to low dose rates and shorter procedures (lower than two hours; Muir and Sams, 1992; Larenza et al, 2009).