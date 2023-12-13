13 Dec
The team at North Downs Specialist Referrals used immunotherapy to treat cancer in young podenco.
Vets have saved the life of a young rescue dog by using a pioneering new cancer treatment.
The team at North Downs Specialist Referrals (NDSR) used immunotherapy to treat a wire-haired podenco called Pepa, who was just one-and-a-half years old when her cancer diagnosis was confirmed.
She had been referred to NDSR after her owner had researched the pioneering treatment and requested his local vets make the referral.
Pepa was duly treated in the trial and when the tumour was removed, along with her leg, pathology analysis indicated it had already undergone some degree of resolution.
Now, one year after first visiting NDSR, Pepa has completed her treatment course and a CT scan has confirmed she remains clear from cancer.
Hospital director Gerry Polton, an RCVS and European specialist in small animal oncology, led the trials.
He said: “Pepa’s local vet in the West Midlands was happy to work with us to ensure she could participate in the trial and have the best possible chance of an excellent outcome.
“One year later, young Pepa is free from cancer and is back with her loving owners and their other rescue dogs, thoroughly enjoying her life. It’s a truly amazing result and we couldn’t be happier for Pepa.
“[The owner] has kindly kept me updated with Pepa’s progress. It gives me such joy to see videos of her racing around with her canine friends.”