If the ventilator settings appear to be appropriate and hypercapnia continues, then investigation into machine malfunction should be carried out. Rebreathing of expired carbon dioxide can occur when soda lime (or other carbon dioxide absorbents) is exhausted or when one-way valves are malfunctioning. In these cases, the capnograph trace will fail to return to zero, which indicates the rebreathing of carbon dioxide – therefore contributing to an overall elevated end-tidal carbon dioxide tension.