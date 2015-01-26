As muscle lipid metabolism is affected, nutrition must be carefully addressed – especially as many of these horses will maintain their appetite throughout the disease course. A diet of multiple small meals with a reduced lipid content and increased carbohydrate fraction is most appropriate4. Horses in lateral recumbency and with digestive dysfunction can be given parenteral nutrition, although anorexia is a poor prognostic indicator. Understandably, this disease is causing extreme concern among owners. As the pathogenesis has not been definitively identified, preventive advice is hard to give. Owners should limit grass turnout and give supplementary feeding in the field, although leaving out wet, rotten hay is inadvisable. They should also fence off areas heavily contaminated by sycamore seedlings and be aware high winds and flood waters can carry seeds to fields without sycamore trees2.