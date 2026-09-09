9 Sept 2026
A practice has reported ‘multiple losses’ to the disease in southern Scotland.
Image: encierro / Adobe Stock
But animal science consultant Beth Wells also appealed for clinicians to provide material from any cases they encounter to the EGS Biobank to support ongoing research to identify the cause of the disease.
She said: “We are urgently still requiring samples, particularly postmortem samples.”
Alarm over the latest cases was initially raised in a social media post from Machars Veterinary Services in Newton Stewart.
The practice said there had been “multiple losses” due to the disease and advised owners to consider whether a reduction in grazing times may be appropriate for their animals.
It added that, while the disease is not contagious, it was “not uncommon to see multiple horses affected on the same premises and/or pockets of disease within an area”.
Although the cause of EGS remains unknown more than a century after its first Scottish case was reported, it is thought to be connected to weather fluctuations such as heavy rain after a prolonged drought and frosty nights preceding warm and sunny days.
The practice said cases in its region were “usually very rare”, though they believed the unusual weather conditions were likely to be a factor.
While current weather patterns mean the risk is likely to be low in most areas, Dr Wells acknowledged any area with such fluctuations could become a high risk area and urged vets to keep EGS in mind when faced by a horse with gut symptoms.
She said: “The whole idea behind this is so that vets and owners are aware of potential high risk in their area and they can take some mitigating actions to reduce risk.”
Further advice about the disease and managing its risks can be found via the Equine Grass Sickness Fund (EGSF) website.
The group also runs a WhatsApp weather alert system which offers owners localised risk updates for their areas.
Vets can order sample kits for any cases they encounter by emailing [email protected] or phoning the EGSF on 0131 4456257 on weekdays only.