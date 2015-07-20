Alpha2-AAs are often used in the horse to provide sedation and in general anaesthesia regimes, and include detomidine, romifidine and xylazine. Their analgesic mode of action has not been fully determined, but their concomitant sedative effect often precludes their beneficial use as analgesics in the horse. They can, however, be useful in cases of abdominal discomfort, affording rapid cessation of clinical signs of pain, and provide time for other drugs to reach maximum efficacy or for general anaesthesia to be induced. Using α2-AAs via an epidural route allows much lower doses to be used, minimising the sedative effects, and provide a much more suitable method of analgesia.