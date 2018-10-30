Most vets involved in the development of overground endoscopy expected a system allowing examination of horses in their environment, and in larger numbers than those presented for treadmill investigation, would result in greater numbers of airway surgeries for clinics that regularly treated horses. This has not been the case. Instead, the technique has allowed clinicians to better understand the airway, monitor the development and progress of disease, and – perhaps most importantly – assess its significance on the exercising horse. From a welfare perspective, little doubt exists the single biggest contribution overground endoscopy has made is a reduction in the number of horses subject to surgical procedures of dubious efficacy.