Once the horse is deeply sedated, ketamine is injected as a fast bolus. The anaesthetist maintains control of the horse’s head and pushes the shoulder away as the horse starts to go down. The horse may take up to 60 seconds (rarely even 120 seconds) to go down after ketamine injection. Should you decide to use diazepam or midazolam, this should be given immediately prior to, or together with, ketamine.