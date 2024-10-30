30 Oct
The course, by cattle specialist vet Sara Pedersen and professional trimmer and instructor Andrew Tyler, is the first such CPD to take place at Aberystwyth University – with more to follow.
An interactive and practical hands-on course on hoof trimming in cattle is coming to Aberystwyth University for the first time next month.
Practical Hoof Trimming and Treatment for Qualified Vets has been arranged by cattle health and production specialist Sara Pedersen and Andrew Tyler, professional hoof trimmer and instructor.
It is the first such CPD to be held at a vet school in Wales, and more events are planned.
The one-day event, at the Veterinary Education Centre from 9:30am to 5pm on 13 November, is aimed at vets wanting to build confidence or refresh and update their skills and knowledge in hoof timing and lame cow treatment.
New techniques will be covered and the event will also feature plenty of topics on overcoming common challenges when trimming and treating cows.
The course is limited to eight delegates, and more information on this one or future events is available online.