23 Aug
IVC Evidensia has seen a rise in equine vets joining its ranks in the past 18 months, and has collaborated with its equine clinical board to create IVC Evidensia Equine Vets.
A national chain of practices has launched a new equine service after it saw a spike in horse vets joining its ranks in the past 18 months.
IVC Evidensia Equine Vets has been created in collaboration with the company’s equine clinical board, which is made up of working equine vets representing the portfolio of practices.
The group said its new Equine Vets brand will allow better communication for equine teams within the group, as well as collaboration with the wider equine world.
The IVC Evidensia Equine Vets network now has almost 300 equine vets, ranging from graduates to European specialists.
The group’s equine team is split equally between dedicated equine and mixed practice, with all practices supported by the four large equine veterinary referral hospitals in the UK – Donnington Grove Veterinary Group, Fyrnwy Equine Group, Oakham Veterinary Hospital and Pool House Equine.
A fifth of the practices encompass staff with advanced practitioner qualifications and a quarter house operating theatres.
Richard Stephenson, chairman of the IVC Evidensia Equine Clinical Board, said: “Our network brings together all forms of equine work, from ambulatory practice to some of the leading UK equine referral centres.
“It gives support to all our staff in their careers. We facilitate clinical development from the graduate academy, through intern training, residencies and training up to European diplomate level.
“We provide coaching and leadership, flexible roles and friendly, inclusive teams.”
Paul Cowling, IVC chief executive for the UK and Ireland, said: “The equine clinical board is working on lots of projects to aid our equine teams in enjoying the freedom of the role with the support of our network.
“I want to thank all our equine teams for their continued passion and clinical care for our nation’s horses, ponies and donkeys. Together we will make IVC Evidensia Equine Vets the front runner in equine innovation in the veterinary profession here in the UK.”