Treatment for EGGD is more controversial. Treatment with omeprazole at 4mg/kg as a sole therapy is reported to only resolve 25% of glandular lesions. Sucralfate can also be used to treat EGGD at a dose of 12mg/kg to 20mg/kg orally, two times to four times daily. This medication is thought to adhere to ulcerated mucosa and encourage prostaglandin secretion, mucosal blood flow and bicarbonate production. The European College of Equine Internal Medicine (ECEIM) consensus statement recommends a combination of omeprazole and sucralfate as a first line EGGD therapy. This medication has no reported withdrawal time and is not on the FEI prohibited substance list.