Champion the cause

The whole practice should be inspired to champion the cause. Veterinary nurses run useful bandaging or weight clinics, and receptionists are the front line in advertising your policies. Advice must be up to date, relevant and delivered via different platforms if we are to make ourselves future-proof. After all, with the frightening increase in antimicrobial resistance, many diseases may become just that. Prevention might soon be the only option, as our “cures” start to fail.