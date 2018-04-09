Aseptic placement of a well-secured IV catheter is of paramount importance in all animals before field anaesthesia is undertaken (Figure 2). This ensures patent venous access is maintained at all times, should it be needed either for a bolus of anaesthetic agent in response to movement that may be sudden and violent, or emergency drugs should an allergic reaction or anaphylaxis be suspected or a sudden adverse event occur. By placing the catheter up the vein, it means, should the three-way tap or extension be dislodged, it is easy to notice and will rule out the possibility of an air embolism.