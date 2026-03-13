13 Mar 2026
Racing vet given top award for Chinese equine welfare work
Chris Riggs was hailed for his work to raise standards both inside and outside the sport at the annual National Equine Forum.
Chris Riggs receives the Sir Colin Spedding Award from the Princess Royal. Image: Shai Dolev Photography.
A senior horse racing vet has been hailed for his work to raise welfare standards in Hong Kong and mainland China.
Chris Riggs said he was “honoured, humbled and delighted” to receive the Sir Colin Spedding Award for his work with the Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) at the National Equine Forum (NEF).
He also delivered the 5 March event’s Memorial Lecture, focusing on the progress of equine veterinary care in China, and paid tribute to the club’s “commitment” to welfare and high sporting standards.
Shared award
He said: “Without the generosity of the club in doing good things for the horse, I wouldn’t have been able to achieve anything significant.
“I sincerely believe this award should be shared with the HKJC.”
Prof Riggs, who received his award from the Princess Royal as NEF president, serves as both the HKJC’s chief advisor on mainland veterinary engagement and director of its Equine Welfare Research Foundation which he set up.
HKJC head of equestrian affairs Amanda Bond said he had “never deviated” from the challenge of ensuring quality equine care throughout China.
Challenge
She added: “With the rapidly developing equestrian industry in China, having enough suitably experienced veterinarians remains a challenge, but Chris has supported, through lobbying of government departments and other key stakeholders, better education and practical clinical experience opportunities for vets.
“In partnership with the Hong Kong Jockey Club he is working on the enhancement of vocational training of graduate vets and personally he has mentored dozens of Chinese vets.
“He continues to passionately campaign for horse welfare. In my opinion, there is no better beneficiary of this award.”
Bedmax founder and managing director Tim Smalley, who nominated Prof Riggs, said Hong Kong’s racing standards could be seen as the world’s best because of his influence.
He added: “His impact has been broader than just the racing industry – driven by general horse welfare across the Chinese mainland.”