20 Feb 2026
An equine feed manufacturer has made a cash donation amid fears for the future of two of the charity’s centres.
A leading equine charity has appealed for help from businesses and the wider public after it announced plans to permanently close two of its visitor centres.
A consultation process is underway after the proposals affecting Redwings Horse Sanctuary facilities at Oxhill, Warwickshire and Forfar, Angus were announced earlier this week.
Around 40 jobs are affected by the plans, which would also necessitate the relocation of more than 100 horses and donkeys if they go ahead.
But the group has been boosted by a £5,000 donation from equine feed manufacturer Spillers which it hopes may inspire others to come to their aid.
Mars Horsecare marketing director Claire Dyett said: “Every day this wonderful charity carries out invaluable work, providing safe homes and specialist care for rescued horses who might otherwise have nowhere else to go.
“We hope our contribution will help them maintain services at this challenging time and continue making a difference where it matters most.”
Redwings’ director of income and engagement Nic Lowry added: “This generous donation from our loyal supporters at Spillers will help us to continue to deliver frontline welfare services and care for horses, ponies and donkeys in need while the consultation process goes ahead to decide on the closures.
“We very much hope that other kind-hearted organisations and individuals may recognise the urgency and make donations to help us navigate this worrying situation.”
Both the affected centres have been temporarily closed while the consultation process, which is expected will last for at least a month, continues. The charity’s sites in Norfolk and Essex are continuing to operate normally.
Bosses have blamed increasing costs for a decision which chief executive Lynn Cutress described as “incredibly sad and painful”.
She added: “Our loyal supporters have been and continue to be incredibly generous, but with rising costs that are beyond our control, it is essential that we act now to ensure that we are using their donations most effectively and are investing in activities which will have the greatest impact for the horses in our care and the welfare of those beyond our paddock fences.
“We are now in our fourth year of needing to spend from our financial reserves to balance the budget and continue to provide excellent care for our horses, but it is simply not sustainable to do so any longer.
“We need to immediately reduce our operating costs, and these sites have been selected for consideration due to their high running costs.”