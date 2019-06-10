Serum insulin concentrations are measured after between 60 minutes and 90 minutes (OST), or 180 minutes (OGT). An insulin concentration greater than 60μIU/ml (0.15ml/kg OST), greater than 110μIU/ml at 60 minutes (0.45ml/kg OST) or 85μIU/ml at 180 minutes (1g/kg OGT) is considered consistent with ID. In one study, the OST and OGT agreed – with respect to binary classification of animals – as ID or insulin-sensitive in 85% of animals37. However, in another study, the repeatability of the OST was poor, with the within-subject coefficient of variation (CV) of the OST at any single time point being 32% when animals remained at pasture or 40% when animals were starved36. The repeatability of the OGT was fair, with the median CV of the insulin concentration at 120 minutes being 19%38.