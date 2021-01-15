15 Jan
Matthew Robin looks at equine asthma syndrome, which has no identified genetic risk factors or useful genetic markers, and runs through the types, diagnosis and treatment.
Equine asthma syndrome (EAS) is a heterogeneous group of different disease phenotypes associated with lower airway inflammation. The pathogenesis of EAS has not been completely defined; however, it is almost certainly multifactorial – as it is in humans – where allergens, genetics, pathogens and microbiome all play a role.
Although a heritable basis for severe EAS has been reported in several breeds, no genetic risk factors or useful genetic markers have been identified in horses1. Exposure to airborne organic dust plays a key role in induction of severe equine asthma, and many allergenic and immune modulatory agents are present in stable dust, including endotoxins, moulds, peptidoglycan, proteases, microbial toxins, mites, plant debris, ammonia and inorganic dusts2.
A role for bacteria in lower airway disease in thoroughbred racehorses is suspected. Certain viruses may play a role in triggering or exacerbating equine asthma in some individuals; however, their ubiquitous nature makes it hard to draw firm conclusions3.
Neutrophils play a key role in the pathology of EAS, and inflammatory neutrophilic bronchiolitis is the primary lesion4. Other pathological changes – including airway constriction, mucus production and airway remodelling – also occur, to varying degrees.
Various different nomenclatures have been used to describe the phenotypes of EAS over the years. The 2007 and 2016 American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine consensus statements on inflammatory airway disease of horses brought some clarity to the situation by defining two principal phenotypes of EAS based on clinical findings, endoscopic findings and broncho-alveolar lavage fluid (BALF) cytology. These were mild/moderate EAS (mEAS) and severe EAS (sEAS)5,6. These phenotypes should not be thought of as an inevitable continuum of disease, and many cases of mEAS resolve without progressing to sEAS. An additional phenotype – tracheal inflammatory airway disease (IAD) in racehorses – is also best considered in isolation, and key features of each phenotype are discussed now.
Previously known as recurrent airway obstruction (RAO) and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, sEAS-affected horses are usually older than seven years of age, with a history of disease severity fluctuating across several months. Symptoms usually occur when horses are exposed to dust from hay and bedding, with clinical signs during housing. A form of sEAS known as summer pasture-associated sEAS is thought to be triggered by grass pollens and usually improves during the winter or when horses are kept indoors. Horses can suffer from both forms.
Clinical findings include increased respiratory effort (dyspnoea), often with obvious diaphragmatic flattening during expiration (and subsequent development of a heave line). This is not seen with mEAS and is a hallmark finding of sEAS. Coughing and nasal discharge are common. Thoracic auscultation can reveal increased breath sounds (including crackles and wheezes); however, this is a very insensitive measure, and many horses with sEAS have no audible abnormalities. Clinical signs can be controlled in most cases, but sEAS cannot be cured.
Usually affecting younger horses, mEAS is associated with milder clinical signs, including poor performance and occasional coughing. The horse that “coughs a couple of times when starting work” almost certainly has clinically relevant mEAS that may well be affecting performance.
It has been suggested that mild and moderate EAS should be categorised separately, with mild EAS representing horses with poor performance and no clinical signs of respiratory disease3. It has been found mEAS often resolves spontaneously or with treatment, and the risk of recurrence is low.
In racehorses, a syndrome of increased tracheal mucus, coughing and poor performance has been reported, which is associated with high tracheal wash fluid (TWF) bacterial counts and anecdotally responds to antimicrobials7.
Essentially it represents a form of infectious tracheobronchitis without signs of systemic disease. Within the veterinary profession serving the needs of the racing industry, a feeling exists that the consensus statement is not applicable to this form of the disease (although it is mentioned in the statement) and a requirement exists for further research on the syndrome8.
Debate regarding the necessity and practicalities of further diagnostics for EAS exists. The author finds it easiest to remember that the diagnostic methods required, and exactly what we hope to gain from them, varies depending on the phenotype. Practically speaking, the tools available include the clinical exam (including rebreathing) and history, endoscopy, BALF cytology, and TWF cytology and culture. Occasionally, haematology and biochemistry can be useful to look for evidence of infection. Ultrasonography and radiography are rarely required. The following key points can aid decision-making in practice:
A set of general recommendations is included in Panel 1. Improving air quality can improve performance in horses with mEAS, and a study has highlighted the importance of compliance with an environmental management protocol for resolution of disease in horses with sEAS, with poor compliance in nearly all cases12.
The study also demonstrated that for many of the horses, adequate control of symptoms could not be achieved with any amount of stabling (that is, little benefit was seen in increasing turnout time if horses returned to the stable at all). Medical treatment is, therefore, almost always required.
Anti-inflammatory medication with corticosteroids is essential to control inflammation associated with EAS, and robust new evidence has demonstrated they improve the clinical condition of affected horses13. Changes must be made to reduce dust alongside them. Corticosteroids can either be administered systemically or by inhalation. The following key points help with decision-making:
No corticosteroid appears to have a significant advantage in terms of efficacy. Studies have demonstrated that inhaled beclomethasone and fluticasone suppress endogenous cortisol to some degree – and, therefore, their effects should not be thought of as completely limited to the lungs17,18. The exact implications of this on safety are unknown, though, and complications are extremely rare. Ciclesonide and nebulised low-dose dexamethasone sodium phosphate (5mg once a day) have been shown to not suppress endogenous cortisol16,19.
Use of bronchodilators improves the respiratory mechanics and clinical signs in horses with severe clinical disease by relieving bronchospasm20. They should, therefore, be used as a part of rescue therapy only. Note the following key points:
Treatments including nebulised saline, mast cell stabilisers, mucolytics and antimicrobials may have a role in individual cases.