Various different nomenclatures have been used to describe the phenotypes of EAS over the years. The 2007 and 2016 American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine consensus statements on inflammatory airway disease of horses brought some clarity to the situation by defining two principal phenotypes of EAS based on clinical findings, endoscopic findings and broncho-alveolar lavage fluid (BALF) cytology. These were mild/moderate EAS (mEAS) and severe EAS (sEAS)5,6. These phenotypes should not be thought of as an inevitable continuum of disease, and many cases of mEAS resolve without progressing to sEAS. An additional phenotype – tracheal inflammatory airway disease (IAD) in racehorses – is also best considered in isolation, and key features of each phenotype are discussed now.