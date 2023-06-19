Sarcoids most commonly develop in horses between the ages of one to seven years old. No specific predilection sites exist as they can develop anywhere on the body, with many horses having multiple lesions. They are most commonly found on the head, neck, limbs and ventrum, and are often in close association with a blood vessel (Figure 1; Scott and Miller Jr, 2011). Sarcoids have been noted to develop more commonly at sites of previous trauma or injury (Koch et al, 2018).