Pathogenesis of obesity

As a herbivorous species, horses have evolved to rely on grass. Therefore, during summer and autumn they naturally gain adiposity in response to increased proopiomelanocortin secretion by the pituitary pars intermedia, which stimulates appetite and adipogenesis. These changes represent a critical survival mechanism that ensures stored energy in the form of body fat is available throughout the winter months. Normally, the period of food scarcity is finite and the acquired fat stores are depleted just prior to the onset of spring and resumption of grass growth. Thus, in the wild, acquisition of adipose tissue in summer and autumn is essential for winter survival.