16 Mar 2026
The charity says it remains hopeful that more can be done to improve competitors’ welfare, despite the deaths of four runners at one of the sport’s most high profile events.
Image: Lisa / Adobe Stock
The RSPCA has demanded lessons are learned quickly following the deaths of four horses at racing’s annual Cheltenham Festival.
The incidents take the total number of equine fatalities on UK courses so far this year to 24, one fewer than at the same point in 2025, in what officials fear is a “consistent” trend.
But the charity has stopped short of calling for the sport’s abolition, despite describing the deaths as “clearly at odds with the UK’s status as a nation of animal lovers”.
A statement issued after the four-day festival closed on Friday 13 March, said the charity was keeping up the pressure for further safety and welfare measures.
However, it continued: “Given the wealth and expertise within the sector, we remain hopeful that there remains significant scope to do more to meaningfully improve equine welfare.
“Engagement with the horseracing industry has already contributed to positive changes being implemented to reduce risks and improve welfare at courses and in training.
“But there is much more to do across racing as a whole, including around the ongoing use of the whip.”
The issues have been highlighted amid the BVA’s ongoing review of its policy on the use of animals in sport, the findings of which are expected to be published this spring.
The RSPCA’s current stance contrasts both with its own support for a ban on greyhound racing – legislation for which has already been proposed in Wales and Scotland – and with other campaign groups that believe stronger action is needed against horse racing too.
But with attention on the sport likely to further intensify ahead of next month’s Grand National meeting at Aintree, it has called for what it calls the “3Fs” of freedom, forage and friends to be prioritised, as well as physical fitness.
Concerns have also been raised about what critics argue is the unnecessary stress caused to runners by false starts to races.
The sport’s governing body, the British Horseracing Authority (BHA), has already announced a review of the procedures, which attracted fierce criticism during the meeting.
But Animal Aid, which is among the groups that wants the sport banned, criticised the BHA for failing to mention equine welfare in its announcement.