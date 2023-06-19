Aline Bouquet, PhD candidate and research assistant in the Assessment of Quality of Life in Equines with PPID – and who is leading the research team with support from Nicola Menzies-Gow, professor in equine medicine, and Christine Nicol, professor of animal welfare – said: “Results from this project will better our understanding in how this disease and its treatment impact the quality of life of individual horses and ponies, which can hopefully then help vets and owners to assess and monitor the impact, guide management decision-making – and, therefore, improve the welfare of affected horses and ponies.”