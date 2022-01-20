20 Jan 2022
Vet school joins with the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine and Mars Equestrian to launch international scholarship programme aiming to advance horse health and welfare.
Two vet schools and Mars Equestrian have joined together to launch an international scholarship programme to improve equine health and welfare research.
The RVC and the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine (Penn Vet) have teamed up on the Mars Equestrian Veterinary Research Scholar Programme, which is an interdisciplinary, mentorship-based scheme aiming to offer research opportunities alongside internationally renowned experts in equine health and veterinary welfare.
Research projects would be conducted while pursuing two advanced credentials, namely the Graduate Certificate in Animal Welfare and Behavior at Penn Vet during year one, followed by the Master of Research (MRes) programme at the RVC in year two.
The RVC’s MRes programme offers students the chance to develop as scientists working across teams, with many graduates going on to work in world-leading research institutions.
Richard Bomphrey, interim vice-principal for research at the RVC, said: “I am delighted the RVC is able to support this new transatlantic initiative for veterinary graduates following a generous donation from Mars Equestrian.
“It strengthens the ties between the RVC, the University of Pennsylvania and Mars Equestrian, while providing an outstanding training and research opportunity. We look forward to welcoming the successful scholar and helping them to make an impact in equine research.”
The programme is open to UK, US and international candidates holding a veterinary degree (BVetMed/DVM/VMD/BVSc or equivalent).
The chosen candidate will receive an annual stipend and tuition, plus travel expenses, and the programme will start in September 2022.
Applications can be submitted before 15 March and should be sent to Penn Vet’s Kyla Ortved via [email protected]