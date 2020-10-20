20 Oct 2020
The Bloomsbury Science, Economics, Technology research programme – led by RVC and funded by Research England – awards cash to six social science-led projects.
Bedouin men and their camels in Wadi Rum, Aqaba, Southern Jordan. Image: Peter Holloway, RVC
Projects exploring the role of people, business and culture in tackling infectious disease and antimicrobial resistance (AMR) are sharing £170,000 awarded in grants from an RVC-led programme.
The Bloomsbury Science, Economics, Technology (SET) programme – a £5 million research scheme – has made the awards to six social science-led projects.
The projects receiving funding are:
The Bloomsbury SET is a consortium of the RVC, LSHTM, LSE, SOAS and the London International Development Centre, and aims to “accelerate the delivery of innovative scientific and technical solutions to help safeguard global health”.
Ray Kent, director of research administration at the RVC, said: “The six funded projects represent an exciting opportunity to investigate social and cultural aspects of infectious disease and AMR, which can so easily be overlooked in our rush to identify and implement technology-based solutions.
“We trust that, in combination, these studies will lead to genuine insights into how co-designing solutions with local people can reduce costs and encourage shared ownership of challenges in low-resource settings, leading to better outcomes for disease prevention and control.”