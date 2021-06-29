29 Jun 2021
Programme features year at University of Pennsylvania and second at RVC, with winning scholar conducting investigations alongside internationally renowned researchers.
An international scholarship programme aimed at advancing the health and welfare of horses has been launched.
The Mars Equestrian Veterinary Research Scholar Programme has been launched by the RVC, the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine (Penn Vet) and Mars, and will offer the chance to conduct research alongside internationally renowned equine health and welfare researchers.
The Graduate Certificate in Animal Welfare and Behavior will be pursued at Penn Vet during year one, followed by the Master of Research programme at the RVC in year two.
Richard Bomphrey, interim vice-principal for research at the RVC, said: “I am delighted that the RVC is able to support this new transatlantic initiative for veterinary graduates following a generous donation from Mars Equestrian.
“It strengthens the ties between the RVC, the University of Pennsylvania and Mars Equestrian, while providing an outstanding training and research opportunity. We look forward to welcoming the successful scholar and helping them to make an impact in equine research.”
The deadline for submission of applications is 30 June, or until an acceptable candidate is identified. Applications can be sent to Kyla Ortvet on [email protected]