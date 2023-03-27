27 Mar
The RVC is working with UK and US-based academics and industry figures on a new study funded by The Alborada Trust.
RVC researchers have been awarded funding for a study they hope will uncover new ways of detecting a condition that can lead to the loss of equine pregnancies.
Currently, around 1 in 25 pregnancies among UK Thoroughbreds are lost during mid-to-late gestation due to a condition known as umbilical cord torsion (UCT).
The condition involves the cord becoming excessively twisting, halting the blood supply to the fetus.
But rates of UCT in other parts of the world are much lower, barring Australia, with the UK’s level around 10 times above that of the US.
The RVC said it wants to develop an international consensus on the subject and is working with academics from Cornell University in New York state on the latest project.
RVC research fellow Jessica Roach said: “This project brings together researchers who are leading their field and I hope that this will allow us to forward our understanding of this condition.
“Our aim is to develop novel diagnostic tools to identify pregnancies with a torsed umbilical cord, and ultimately prevent or decrease the risk of pregnancy loss.”
The research is being funded by The Alborada Trust – a Newmarket-based organisation named after a successful racing filly, several of whose progeny also had careers on the track.
Amanda de Mestre, who recently joined Cornell University’s Baker Institute for Animal Health as a professor from the RVC, said: “I am delighted to have the opportunity to continue to work with Dr Roach and her team on this very important research question that has puzzled veterinary surgeons for decades.
“During her PhD, Dr Roach made some really interesting observations on possible underlying mechanisms that lead to UCT.
“Building on these excellent foundations, her new research will provide much-needed insight into the causes of UCT and develop new diagnostic tools to aid veterinary surgeons in detecting and monitoring the condition – ultimately offering hope for reducing the number of pregnancy losses attributed to UCT.’’
The researchers are also collaborating with Rossdales Laboratories of Newmarket and Hagyard Equine Medical Institute of Lexington in Kentucky, US on the project.