15 Feb
Researchers have also reported prejudicial findings were revealed in more than half of equines that had undergone PPEs.
New RVC research has found that more than half of horses (57.1%) undergoing pre-purchase examinations in the UK are likely to have prejudicial findings that could make them unsuitable for their intended use.
The research team, including David Bolt, senior lecturer in equine surgery; Jason Tupper, head of RVC equine practice; and Annabel Shelton, analysed 133 PPE certificates of a mixed, non-racing population of horses, from three first opinion equine practices.
The most common finding was lameness while researchers also found that horses with a higher purchase price were more likely to undergo a five-stage vetting (5SV), compared to a two-stage vetting (2SV).
PPEs are performed to identify any prejudicial findings that could make the horse unsuitable for its intended use, however, it can be a subjective process.
There has been some limited research into PPEs but it is hoped the new RVC findings will encourage future studies into the merits of 5SV and 2SV PPE formats and the diagnostics used.
The researchers assessed the examination format (2SV or 5SV); any diagnostic imaging obtained (for example, radiographs); the purchase price; animal signalment; the horse’s intended use; the PPE outcome; and any prejudicial findings identified.
Dr Tupper said: “This study reveals lameness to be the commonest issue. Few horses are perfect when it comes to temperament and health.
“The vetting process determines the issues and the vet can then help the purchaser weigh up their significance and decide if they can compromise and accept the issues or not. Further studies can now focus on the cost/benefit of radiology as part of the vetting procedure and the potential use of gait analysis.”