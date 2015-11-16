Around 125 species are recognised worldwide although, excepting gardens and arboretums, only three species are seen in reasonable numbers in the UK, comprising the sycamore (Acer pseudoplatanus), field maple (Acer campestre) and Norway maple (Acer platanoides). Of these three species, hypoglycin A has only been identified in the sycamore (Figure 1) although, given relatively limited research in this area and the known variability in toxin production, it is hard to fully rule out the possible presence of hypoglycin in other species of tree.