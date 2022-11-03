3 Nov 2022
Ministers have been urged to prioritise vital welfare and industry legislation as the BVA president addressed MPs and peers in Westminster.
The BVA’s president has urged MPs and peers to take “a once-in-a-generation opportunity” to reform the laws that govern the veterinary sector.
Malcolm Morley argued that reform now would raise public confidence and might help to tackle other current problems in the sector.
He also called for cross-party collaboration on long-sought animal welfare legislation and an urgent resolution to the potential crisis affecting medicine supplies to Northern Ireland.
In a wide-ranging speech in Westminster yesterday (2 November), Dr Morley called for politicians to back proposals for a ban on non-stun slaughtered meat from the UK and continuing engagement with local practices.
But he said political support was especially needed to persuade ministers to bring forward a new bill to replace the present Veterinary Surgeons Act.
The BVA is among the bodies that has already given its backing to the RCVS’ plans to reform the current law, which also seek formal protection for the title of veterinary nurse, as well as regulation of allied professionals and practices.
Dr Morley said: “This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to secure new primary legislation that will modernise the regulatory framework for the veterinary professions, ensuring it is fit for purpose.
“The introduction of practice regulation will not only drive standards up, it will also increase public confidence in veterinary professionals.
“Changes such as these will create a modern and effective system, which will better protect animal health and welfare, and retain good vets in the profession at a time when the veterinary workforce is under significant strain.”
Dr Morley also reflected on “a time of great change” for the nation as he called for renewed support for the passage of the long-awaited Kept Animals Bill.
He said it had been due to have its final parliamentary debates in September and politicians of all parties now needed to persuade ministers to prioritise it.
He added: “This vital bill will address some of the most pressing animal health and welfare issues of our times, and we are urging the Government to deliver on its commitment by ensuring the bill’s continuation through Parliament.”
Dr Morley further warned of the “cliff edge” concerning medical supplies to Northern Ireland if the current arrangements under the Northern Ireland Protocol are allowed to lapse at the end of the year without a new deal being put in place.
Around half of all the products currently used in the province would be at risk without a firm solution.
He said the solution for human medicines should provide a way forward for UK and EU negotiators, adding: “The UK Government and EU must not let this deadline lapse without a workable solution in place. It is not just an animal health issue, but a public health issue.”