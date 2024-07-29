29 Jul
“Whether the animals under our care take part in the local pony club’s mounted games, are on display in the showing classes at the county show, or are competing at the Olympics, equine veterinary practice would be unlikely to survive without horse sport” – BEVA president elect, Bruce Bladon.
A senior vet has warned that dedicated equine practice “would be unlikely to survive” without the continuation of sporting disciplines involving the use of horses.
The ethics of those activities have been brought back into focus by the suspension of Olympic dressage champion Charlotte Dujardin over a video that appears to show her repeatedly whipping a horse.
A prominent welfare official has also warned the case should serve as “a massive wake-up call” for all participants, amid increasingly vocal opposition to the practices.
Questions related to the continuing social licence of equestrian disciplines are set to be high on the agenda at the forthcoming BEVA Congress in Liverpool.
Asked for its reaction to the Dujardin case, the association’s chief executive, David Mountford, praised the sport’s governing body, the FEI, for the speed of its response.
He said: “It is important for a regulator to act swiftly and decisively when there’s any evidence or suggestion of welfare compromise and the FEI have done so.
“Any form of welfare abuse is unacceptable in equestrian sport, equestrianism in general, or indeed in any animal under human care.”
An entire stream on the first day of the September event will be dedicated to the subject and the association’s president elect, Bruce Bladon, argued there is a much deeper connection between the sporting question and the work of its members.
He said: “A huge part of equine practice stems from the involvement of horses in competition.
“Whether the animals under our care take part in the local pony club’s mounted games, are on display in the showing classes at the county show, or are competing at the Olympics, equine veterinary practice would be unlikely to survive without horse sport.”
But he also argued that veterinary research can help to address many of the points of concern, adding: “Demonstrably reducing the risk and/or severity of injury during competition is likely to be an important factor in retaining the social licence of equestrianism into the future.”
The case is also likely to further raise interest in the work of a BVA working group that has been set up to review its policy on the use of animals in performance sport.
Its president, Anna Judson, said the group would be “looking closely at the issue” with a revised position being set out in due course.
She added: “When it comes to the use of animals in sport, it’s of paramount importance that the animals involved receive the highest standards of welfare.”
But groups including PETA and Animal Aid have highlighted the affair to renew their calls for all disciplines involving animals to be removed from the Olympic programme.
World Horse Welfare chief executive Roly Owers said: “Respect for the horse must be at the heart of every equestrian, and every equestrian sport, and their actions must demonstrate that respect all of the time.
“World Horse Welfare actively supports horse sport, but there cannot be any tolerance for unacceptable practices, no matter how experienced the rider or coach.”
He added: “We know that a successful future for horse sport has public trust at the centre of it and this requires equestrians to be caring and to always treat their horses with respect, compassion and understanding.
“This is another massive wake-up call for anyone who thinks this is not important, because it most certainly is.”