A positive result (greater than or equal to 0.5) to antigen A and/or C indicates further testing is recommended and either a nasopharyngeal or GP washes, or three nasopharyngeal swabs each taken one week apart, should be submitted for PCR and culture. A result of 0.3/0.4 to either antigen A and/or C lies in the grey area of the test. This may indicate the animal has recently been exposed to S equi and may be incubating the disease, so a second blood sample should be obtained 10 to 21 days later, looking for a rising antibody concentration.