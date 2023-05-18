18 May
RCVS fellow Mark Bowen will present on vaccination, serology and guttural pouch lavage as a combination of tools to keep highly contagious infection at bay.
A free CPD webinar will focus on strangles prevention and testing next month.
The next in Horiba UK Veterinary’s webinar series takes place on Thursday 1 June and will be given by RCVS fellow Mark Bowen.
Prof Bowen will share his expertise on “Vaccination, serology and GP [guttural pouch] lavage – how to combine tools to keep strangles at bay” between 7:30pm and 9pm, with the session open to vets, RVNs, ancillary teams and students.
During the webinar, Prof Bowen – an RCVS specialist in equine internal medicine and expertise and publications in equine cardiology, diagnostic imaging and gastric disease – will review how to use laboratory testing and vaccination in development of disease-free status in yards.
Lisa Martin, of Horiba UK Veterinary, said: “We are delighted that Mark will be joining us to share his specialist knowledge and experience on the prevention, and testing for this highly contagious, but often asymptomatic disease that can cause huge disruption and economic losses to the equine world.
“Strangles does not discriminate and outbreaks may happen in any yard, from the smallest to the most high profile. Risk cannot be eliminated, but rapid diagnostics can play a key part in improving strangles management, not only by enabling faster treatment, but also supporting correct isolation and biosecurity measures.”
Details of the webinar are online.