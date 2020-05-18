18 May 2020
Researchers say findings on squamous cell carcinoma affecting a horse’s penis will lead to much better understanding and treatment.
Researchers at four universities have said they have made a significant breakthrough in scientists’ understanding of squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) – a cancer type commonly found in horses.
SCC affects horses’ genitalia, eyes or the skin around the eyes, and tumours typically have a guarded to poor prognosis. Therapy has a variable success and euthanasia on welfare grounds is common in many cases.
Researchers at the RVC, King’s College London (KCL), The University of Edinburgh and University College London (UCL) have published a study in Scientific Reports that used both “classical” anatomic histopathology assessment and artificial intelligence to demonstrate a correlation between chronic inflammation, equine papillomavirus infection and progression of equine penile SCC.
Additional cancer-related signalling molecules, which are important in researchers’ understanding of human penile cancer, were also studied, and the results obtained will lead to a much better understanding and treatment of the cancer.
The work followed earlier research by the RVC’s Alejandro Suárez-Bonnet and Simon Priestnall that showed equine SCC affecting the penis frequently acquires the ability to degrade the extracellular matrix and become much more biologically aggressive. This is known as “epithelial to mesenchymal transition”.
Prof Priestnall, professor of veterinary anatomic pathology at the RVC, said: “Equine SCC is the second most common type of cancer in horses, with a variable prognosis, so we are delighted to have made this breakthrough that provides a greater understanding and can lead to more effective treatments for horses and their owners.
“The RVC has always recognised the value of collaboration, and Alejandro and I enjoyed working alongside the teams at KCL, The University of Edinburgh and UCL.
“This project shows what can be achieved when different organisations work together with a common aim, and we hope the similarities between the tumour in horses and people can offer a true one health benefit.”