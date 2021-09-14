14 Sept 2021
University of Bristol Veterinary School working with Racing to Relate to examine selection, training and welfare of Thoroughbred horses as they transition from racetrack to therapy horse.
Image: byrdyak / Adobe Stock
Academics at the University of Bristol Veterinary School are involved in a research project into Thoroughbred horses that transition to therapy horses.
The project, in collaboration with charity Racing to Relate, aims to develop a global welfare standard for former racehorses transitioning from racetrack to equine assisted therapy (EAT) horses.
Thoroughbreds are renowned for their sensitivity and the project aims to provide a research-based approach to retraining them for therapy.
EAT careers could include work with a diverse group of people, from veterans and disabled children to those struggling with mental health issues.
The research, funded by the John Pearce Foundation, is the first study of its kind across multiple countries, and will look at the situation in the UK, US, France and Ireland.
Claire Neveux, University of Bristol Veterinary School PhD student for the project, said: “I have worked with Thoroughbreds for about 20 years, mainly with broodmares and young horses, and I have always been amazed by their high reactivity and sensitivity. I’m also fascinated by the human-horse relationship.
“I had a few opportunities to participate in EAT programmes as an intern during my graduate studies. That’s why, when I met Jennifer Twomey from Racing to Relate, I took the opportunity to be part of this pioneering and collaborative project, and I’m thrilled to contribute to this research.
“I’m convinced that a better understanding of the Thoroughbred personality traits and suitability of horses for EAT is essential for equine and human welfare.”
Little research to date has been carried out on the welfare of horses in EAT programmes.
Mathilde Valenchon, research fellow at the University of Bristol Veterinary School and co-supervisor of the PhD project, said: “I have been studying equine behaviour, cognition and welfare for the past 12 years. I have always been impressed by the Thoroughbred’s sensitivity and adaptability.
“I am thrilled to contribute to a better knowledge of their suitability for EAT and the development of standards, as this will significantly and positively impact the horses’ welfare, as well as people’s. I am especially proud that our research includes the horse’s perspective.”