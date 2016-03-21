The aim of the technique is to cause immunoglobulin switching such that antigen exposure results in normal IgG synthesis rather than reaginic IgE antibodies that fix to dermal mast cells and mediate allergy. All horses produce IgG antibodies against insect salivary proteins, but IBH cases produce IgE. Sterile ASIT solutions are commercially available for a wide range of potential allergens and usually best selected on the basis of intradermal test results. Protocols usually comprise initial frequent injections of increasingly concentrated allergen solutions leading to less frequent (every one to two weeks) maintenance therapy that should continue for at least two years and, perhaps, for life.