5 Jul
Snap survey of vets by Dechra for Strangles Awareness Week in May revealed only half were recommending vaccination to their equine clients.
Around half of vets are recommending vaccination against strangles to their clients, according to a survey for Dechra.
A snap poll of 50 vets carried out by the company during Strangles Awareness Week (1 to 7 May) showed that while many were diagnosing strangles, around only 50% were recommending vaccination.
Below half of the vets questioned believed yards and premises operated good biosecurity measures prior to an outbreak, although 85% of yards brought this in after an outbreak. Elsewhere in the survey, 11% of cases were diagnosed following a temperature check.
Dechra said it was important vets and owners worked together to combat strangles, with the former recommending vaccination, and the latter practising good biosecurity and quarantine measures, and regularly monitoring their horses’ temperature.
Sara Barker, equine field support manager at Dechra, said: “Strangles is one of the most common equine infectious diseases both in the UK and worldwide and a multi-factor approach is key to tackling the disease; strangles vaccination is recommended, alongside good biosecurity, quarantine measures and regular temperature checking.
“By working together, vets and horse owners can help to keep horses healthy, and prevent the spread of strangles.”