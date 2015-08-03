It’s perfectly understandable today that the internet is used as a source of information – we all do it – so, not surprisingly, 53% said they used the internet because it was convenient. Equine vets are possibly missing a trick here when it comes to use of their own digital media. Websites and social media are commonly used as sources of information, so vets, let it be yours they access. This way, not only will you help your clients get accurate, professionally guided information, but you’re also more likely to maintain client loyalty and develop ongoing strong relationships, as opposed to leaving them to look elsewhere.