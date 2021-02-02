2 Feb 2021
The Great Weight Debate – a special seminar involving 170 delegates from across the world – finds working together, communication and trust key to solving issue.
Image © The Donkey Sanctuary
A mix of teamwork, communication and trust are needed to solve the serious, growing problem of equine obesity, a panel of experts has claimed.
The National Equine Forum (NEF) Great Weight Debate (Equine) brought a panel and 170 delegates from across Europe and beyond together to debate the important topic.
Panellists, including equine vet Lucy Grieve and chairman Pat Harris, shared their views on encouraging owners to recognise obesity and address the problem.
Miss Grieve said: “Vets are in a unique and privileged position to provide an achievable and effective tailor-made strategy for individual horses.
“We must all learn to overcome avoidance and engage, recognise, accept and understand, and tailor a solution.”
Horse owner Helen Gale, another of the panelists, said: “Owners need to be able to recognise and acknowledge that their horse has a weight problem, and be motivated to take action.
“Communication is key. It’s important for others to understand why you are following the advice from vets and other experts, and how they can best help.”
Communication, and pointing owners towards reliable advice and scientific information, were seen as pivotal during the debate, held in January. This would help identify any weight changes, and build owner confidence and knowledge.
Areas to raise knowledge in included calorific value of feeds, grass and forage; what constitutes a balanced diet; and the importance of regular exercise and weight monitoring.
Tickets for the replay of the webinar can still be purchased online until 15 February. Bonus content will be pushed out through social media or via the mailing list in future weeks.
Conclusions will also be presented at the main NEF, being held virtually on 4 March. Full details are available now.