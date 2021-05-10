While BIPP is still in frequent use in some equine practices, this is usually limited to use as a cavity packing agent following drainage of “pus” from the foot in the horse. This aside, with the exception of povidone-iodine hand scrubs and the use of iodine navel dressings, routine medical uses of iodine have largely fallen out of favour. This is unfortunate since iodine exerts its lethal effect on bacteria in a way that makes it extremely unlikely that resistance will occur.