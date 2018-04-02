Outdated protocol

It has also been noted most horses, when first vaccinated as youngsters, have a period of time between the second and third vaccination in the initial programme (12 to 20 weeks post-second vaccination), where their antibody titres fall below the adequate number required for an effective immune response to an EI viral challenge3. Not only that, the data sheets for all available UK influenza vaccinations4 stipulate the second vaccination should be four to six weeks after the first vaccination, so why do The Jockey Club rules allow the second vaccination to be done up to 92 days after the first?