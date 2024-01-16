Pioneer (for example, first authorised) formulation of fenbendazole licensed for foals and pregnant mares. Efficacy claim for benzimidazole-sensitive adult cyathostomins when administered as a single dose and encysted mucosal fourth-stage (L4) and third-stage (L3) larvae, including early L3, when administered at the standard dose daily for five days. Licensed efficacy against adult and immature Parascaris species. Pioneer formulation of pyrantel embonate licensed for foals >four weeks and pregnant/lactating mares. Efficacy claim for adult cyathostomins and adult Parascaris species, and for adult A perfoliata when used at double the dose for nematodes. Pioneer formulation of ivermectin licensed for horses of all ages, including pregnant mares. Efficacy claim for lumenal cyathostomin adult and L4. Efficacy claim for larval and adult Parascaris species. Pioneer formulation of moxidectin licensed for foals four months and older and pregnant/lactating mares. Efficacy claim for intramucosal cyathostomin L4. When assessed at eight weeks post-treatment, claim for cyathostomin early L3. Efficacy claim for larval and adult Parascaris species. In the UK, a single-active “extemporaneous” praziquantel preparation can be prescribed by veterinarians (recommendations cannot be made regarding the minimum age for safe use), otherwise praziquantel is available in combination with ivermectin or moxidectin.