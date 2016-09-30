Uber-vet?

Another suggestion was “Uber” for equine vets (if you haven’t used an Uber taxi yet, I would recommend it). The idea in the equine world would be the client could request a vet via an app on their smartphone, and immediately be able to see, on a map of the local area, how far away the closest vet was and how quickly they’d be able to get to them. This is almost a high-tech extension of the zone system that many equine vet practices have begun to use for routine visits.