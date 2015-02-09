Increased forage access – in terms of quantity, quality and duration – also helps prevent squamous mucosal disease. The combination of fast work and an empty stomach, which might make some superficial sense in anthropomorphic terms, is to be avoided in equine athletes. It is common for racehorses to be exercised when the stomach is relatively free of food content. This practice is partly based on the analogy human athletes feel uncomfortable if running with a full stomach, but it does inevitably promote agitation, movement and splashing of acidic fluid in the stomach during exercise, especially if dietary management has promoted fluid gastric content. Although human athletes suffer a high incidence of gastric symptoms during endurance exercise, the contact of low pH fluid with the equine squamous mucosa is likely to be even more poorly defended than that in the human stomach. Given the relative small size of the equine stomach it is unlikely equines experience the same sensation of fullness as humans would after a meal and the benefit of prevention of acid splashing by a pre-exercise forage feed is significant (Lorenzo-Figueras and Merritt, 2002).