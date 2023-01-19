The equine industry in a changing world – Defra minister Lord Benyon and David Mountford, chairperson of the British Horse Council, will provide an update on health, welfare and traceability initiatives, while World Horse Welfare chief executive Roly Owers is due to discuss the public perception of equestrianism.

Opportunities and challenges for the future of the equestrian sector – Claire Williams, executive director and secretary of the British Equestrian Trade Association (BETA), will provide an update on the BETA National Equestrian Survey, and British Horse Society chief executive James Hick will speak about factors implicating grassroots access.

Equine health update – Celia Marr will provide the latest information on infectious diseases and Claire Stratford will explain the launch of the anthelmintic resistance initiative CANTER.

Learning theory – exploring the science behind how horses and humans learn, and why horses behave in the way they do, Gemma Pearson will provide a vet and behaviourist viewpoint. The session will also incorporate a panel discussion, including contributions from Tamzin Furtado.

The roles and responsibilities of influencers – social media consultant Rhea Freeman will speak about managing social media while Eleanor Jones, news editor of Horse and Hound, is set to discuss the impact of print and online publications.

Discussions

Two brief topical discussions will be incorporated into the day, alongside a special interview with Charlie Thornycroft on her work with British Equestrians for Ukraine, which provides help to Ukrainian people and their animals.