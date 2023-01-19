Tickets on sale for National Equine Forum
The 31st iteration of the event will go ahead in London in March, with delegates able to attend in person or remotely via live-stream.
Last year’s National Equine Forum, which returns to London in March this year. Image © National Equine Forum / Craig Payne Photography
Tickets have gone on sale for the 31st National Equine Forum in London, due to be held in March.
The programme will cover sector advancements in science, health, welfare and sport, and features speakers including government ministers, leading vets and industry professionals.
Held at the headquarters of the Institution of Mechanical Engineers on Thursday 2 March, the forum will be a hybrid event, meaning delegates can attend in person or remotely via live-stream.
Programme
A full-day of sessions will cover topics including:
- The equine industry in a changing world – Defra minister Lord Benyon and David Mountford, chairperson of the British Horse Council, will provide an update on health, welfare and traceability initiatives, while World Horse Welfare chief executive Roly Owers is due to discuss the public perception of equestrianism.
- Opportunities and challenges for the future of the equestrian sector – Claire Williams, executive director and secretary of the British Equestrian Trade Association (BETA), will provide an update on the BETA National Equestrian Survey, and British Horse Society chief executive James Hick will speak about factors implicating grassroots access.
- Equine health update – Celia Marr will provide the latest information on infectious diseases and Claire Stratford will explain the launch of the anthelmintic resistance initiative CANTER.
- Learning theory – exploring the science behind how horses and humans learn, and why horses behave in the way they do, Gemma Pearson will provide a vet and behaviourist viewpoint. The session will also incorporate a panel discussion, including contributions from Tamzin Furtado.
- The roles and responsibilities of influencers – social media consultant Rhea Freeman will speak about managing social media while Eleanor Jones, news editor of Horse and Hound, is set to discuss the impact of print and online publications.
Discussions
Two brief topical discussions will be incorporated into the day, alongside a special interview with Charlie Thornycroft on her work with British Equestrians for Ukraine, which provides help to Ukrainian people and their animals.
Q&A opportunities will follow all the main sessions, while the winner of the Sir Colin Spedding Award will also be announced at the event.