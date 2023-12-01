1 Dec
BEVA officials thrilled with interest shown in their new programme at the ExCel event later this month.
Equine vets are being urged to secure their places now for a new education programme at the London International Horse Show later this month.
BEVA unveiled plans for two days of CPD context at the ExCel event in the summer and officials say places are filling up fast for the programme on 14 and 15 December.
The association’s president, Roger Smith, said: “We are delighted to see such strong interest in our first collaboration with the London International Horse Show.
“We have worked hard to develop highly engaging and inspiring educational content, which will have real practical application.
“Delegates will automatically have free access to the Shopping Village and the new London Arena, but the icing on the cake is the show’s offer of discounted tickets for selected International Arena performances, for delegates and their families.
“There really can’t be a better or more exciting opportunity for our veterinary community to get together during the Christmas period.”
The first course is titled “Unravelling unsoundness” and aims to help vets dealing with complex cases, while the second day seeks to draw lessons from practices in elite sport.
Speakers across the two days will include Liz Brown, veterinary lead for the London and Rio Olympics, British team physio Rachel Greetham and equine sport clinician Rachel Murray.