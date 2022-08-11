11 Aug 2022
Tom Righton has become one of six directors at Hook Norton Veterinary Group in Oxfordshire.
Hook Norton Veterinary Group in Banbury has added to its leadership team by taking on a new director.
Tom Righton has worked for Hook Norton since 2014 and is undertaking an equine orthopaedic certificate at the independent practice.
Hook Norton has an equine clinic, farm department and three small animal branches, and is a member of the XLVets group of independent practices.
Mr Righton takes on his position of director having followed a structured leadership pathway established within the practice.
Mr Righton said: “Moving from senior vet to associate director and then on to director has given me the confidence to know this is right for me.
“There has been a gradual development of responsibilities and workload, as well as letting myself and my team adjust to the new position.”
He added: “The current Spring Paddocks Equine director, John Brook, will be on-hand to help coordinate the move and will ensure a smooth transition ahead of his retirement later in the year.
“We’ve always had close ties to Spring Paddock Equine and we are excited to be able to extend our service to John’s clientele.”